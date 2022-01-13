Israel's Prime Minister Bennett speaks with Vladimir Putin

Russia, along with six other parties, is negotiating with Tehran over its nuclear program

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The two discussed regional security issues, agreeing on continued close cooperation in the area. They also discussed security challenges "in the global arena," according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Bennett "stressed the importance of a strong and determined stance against Iran’s progress in the nuclear project" in light of the continued nuclear talks in Vienna, the press release stated.

Putin invited Bennett and his wife to visit St. Petersburg, to which Bennett replied that they would be pleased to pay the visit. The pair met previously in Sochi in October.

Russia, along with six other parties, is negotiating with Tehran over its nuclear program. Talks restarted in November after taking a months-long break.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said Monday that efforts by "all parties" to revive the country's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers resulted in "good progress" during talks.

Bennett stated on Monday that Israel would maintain "unrestricted freedom" to act against Iran regardless of any nuclear agreement.

"Regarding the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are certainly concerned. It is important for me to say here clearly and unequivocally: Israel is not a party to the agreements," Bennett said.

"Israel will maintain unlimited and unrestricted freedom of action, everywhere and at all times."