Report: Indonesian officials visited Israel to discuss Covid

The visit was due to efforts by US President Joe Biden's administration looking to expand the Abraham Accords

Indonesian officials reportedly visited Israel to discuss the ongoing Covid pandemic, Israel's Army Radio announced Monday.

The health officials met with Israeli officials "to learn how to deal with the Covid pandemic," the report said, according to The Associated Press.

According to the report, the meeting was in "recent weeks."

The visit was due to efforts by United States President Joe Biden's administration, attempting to increase ties between the countries in hopes of expanding the Abraham Accords.

Israel's Foreign Minister would not confirm the report but said that Israel “believes in international cooperation in every regard to the fight against Covid."

The Indonesian government denies the visit took place, AP reported.

The two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations, as Indonesia has refused to establish ties with Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established. Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Indonesia last month, reportedly discussing the possibility of Indonesia normalizing ties with Israel, according to an Axios report.

“We are always exploring additional opportunities for normalization, but we’ll leave those discussions behind closed doors until the right moment," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told Axios.

The Axios report cited Israeli officials, assessing that no imminent breakthrough was likely.