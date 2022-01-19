Israel: Expert warns against ‘fragile’ Turkey normalization

Yanarocak says he believes 'in a genuine normalization with Turkey - not a ‘fake’ one'

On Tuesday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed during a press conference that a potential visit to the country by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is in the works.

While the announcement sparked interest as a potential step along the road to normalized relations, Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, an expert on Turkey from the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, urged Israel not to compromise its other ties along the way.

“In recent years, Israel… formed important relations with Greece and Cyprus, and I think that these relations should not be sacrificed for a fragile normalization with Turkey,” the expert cautioned.

He stressed that the relations sought with Ankara should not be superficial.

“I believe in a genuine normalization with Turkey - not a ‘fake’ one. In 2016, we… witnessed a ‘fake’ normalization.”

“If the Turkish president is very sincere in his desire to host the Israeli president, I believe that this is a very important and significant step,” Yanarocak told i24NEWS, but underscored once more that “this rapprochement with Turkey should not be at the expense of the Israeli Greek and Cypriot relations.”

The analyst explained that in order to work towards normalized relations, Turkey should strive to lessen its proximity to Hamas, and Israel should encourage Ankara to participate in measures assisting the Palestinians, including humanitarian aid initiatives to Gaza.