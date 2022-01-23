Israel-Lebanon natural gas deal: What could be?

'[Lebanon] accepting gas from Israel would mean the beginning of normalization'

Over a week ago, news broke that Israel would supply natural gas to Lebanon to minimize its dependence on Iran as Beirut grapples with an economic crisis, a report denied by the Lebanese government.

Israel reportedly signed an agreement to indirectly pump gas to Lebanon via Jordan and Syria to aid its impoverished and crisis-hit neighbor, according to Channel 12 News.

The unsourced report claimed that the deal was brokered by Amos Hochstein, the United States’ special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs.

If materialized, the gas transfer would come from the Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel and travel through Egypt, Jordan, and Syria before reaching Lebanon.

“It would mean that Lebanon recognizes the Leviathan gas field as Israeli,” Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, former deputy head of assessment of Israel's Military Intelligence, told i24NEWS.

“Second, [Lebanon] accepting gas from Israel would mean the beginning of normalization.”

According to the report, the deal was approved by the US and coordinated with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who said it was partly designed to provide Lebanon with an alternative to Iran as it recovers from its deepening economic crisis.

Lebanon’s population of six million is experiencing its worst-ever financial crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the most severe the world has witnessed since the 1850s.

Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese faction, uses this crisis to strengthen Iran’s hold on the country by providing fuel shipments from the Islamic Republic.

While Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati disapproves such shipments, the government also denies that it will import gas from Israel, claiming the fuel is of Egyptian origin.

“Even though it's disguised... It’s still Israeli [gas]. [The deal] is something unbearable and unacceptable to Hezbollah and its allies,” Neriah said.