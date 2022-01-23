Yair Lapid meets with senior PA official in Israel

Hussein al-Sheikh says two leaders 'discussed several political and bilateral issues'

Israel's Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh on Monday evening in Israel, al-Sheikh announced on Twitter.

"I met this evening with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and we discussed several political and bilateral issues. I have highlighted the need for a political horizon between the two parties based on international legitimacy," the head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Authority wrote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485336991940100098 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Al-Sheikh posted on Twitter that on Monday the names of 500 Palestinian families would be announced as recipients of Palestinian ID cards.

The member of the ruling Fatah party in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank is considered a close confidante of Fatah Chairman and PA President Mahmoud Abbas and a potential successor to Abbas for the PA presidency.

Israel's new government sworn in last summer has attempted to make diplomatic inroads with the PA leadership after relations soured during the Netanyahu and Trump years.

In December, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted Abbas at his home in Israel.

The two discussed security and civil issues at the minister's Petah Tikva house in central Israel.