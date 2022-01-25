Report: Israel holding talks with Russia over Syria, may limit airstrikes

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is considered one of few allies of Syria’s President Bashar Assad

Israeli military officials are reportedly holding talks with Russian counterparts to calm tensions after Moscow’s Defense Ministry said Monday that it held a joint jet patrol with Syria along the latter’s borders, including in Israel’s Golan Heights area.

As a result of the drill on Saturday, Israel may limit its air campaign in Syria, even after discussions end, according to an unsourced report by Ynetnews.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is considered one of few allies of Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

Israel’s relationship with Russia is often seen as linked to the two nations’ military coordination in Syria, particularly when the Israeli army carries out airstrikes on Syrian cities, according to The Times of Israel.

Russia joined Syria’s civil war in 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of Assad and the Syrian military, who now controls much of the country.

Putin and Assad met in Moscow in September 2021 to discuss their military cooperation, which already amounts to hundreds of Russian troops deployed across Syria.

Israel consistently carries out airstrikes within Syria, which it justifies as necessary to prevent Iran from gaining a foothold in the region, including arming and training its proxies.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israel conducted 30 airstrikes in Syria in 2021, killing a total of 130 people including five civilians and 125 loyalist fighters.

Last month, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov canceled his visit to Israel amid tensions with its neighbor Ukraine.

He was expected to meet with his counterpart, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as the country’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, to discuss the situation in Syria.