Israel's President Herzog to visit UAE next week

'Together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal will fly to the United Arab Emirates for the first Israeli presidential visit, at the invitation of the Crown Prince, it was announced Tuesday.

Herzog will depart on January 30, meeting the de facto ruler of the UAE, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will also meet with senior government officials and representatives of the Jewish community.

According to the press release, he will open Israel's national day at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Herzog said, ahead of his departure, “We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates. This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future."

He continued, "I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region. We are a peace-loving nation, and together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant, and safer world for our children."

"I thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this gracious invitation to deepen our nations' bonds of friendship.”

Israel and the UAE normalized ties in the United States-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, allowing covert contacts to be brought into the open.