Top PA official calls meeting in Israel with Lapid 'positive'

Hussein al-Sheikh says diplomatic exchange 'opened the door' to expanded negotiations

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh called Sunday's meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid "positive," telling Walla! News that the two sides agreed to build on the diplomatic exchange with future talks.

The head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Authority traveled from Ramallah to Lapid's home in Tel Aviv. The meeting with Lapid, who also serves as alternate prime minister, lasted for an hour.

Al-Sheikh told Walla! reporter Barak Ravid that the meeting "opened the door" to increased contacts.

"We want this door to remain open in order to advance the resumption of negotiations in the future as well," he said.

Al-Sheikh said that in the meeting he wanted to convey a message from PA President Mahmoud Abbas of the importance of a political horizon between Israelis and Palestinians.

Lapid said at the meeting that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett knew of the meeting and did not oppose it, according to al-Sheikh.

The meeting came a few days after al-Sheikh was appointed to the post of chief negotiator for the PLO, a position that was previously held by the late Saeb Erekat, who died of complications from Covid-19 on November 10, 2020 at the age of 65.

The appointment is expected to be approved at the next PLO meeting on February 7.

The Palestinian minister said that he raised the issue of Jewish extremist violence in the West Bank. For his part, Lapid brought up the issue of the PA's efforts to have Israel prosecuted in the International Criminal Court in The Hague.