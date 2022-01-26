Lebanon ready to resume maritime border talks

Lebanese president says country prepared to restart indirect talks with Israel

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that the country was ready to resume indirect negotiations with Israel over the maritime border, Kan pubcaster reports.

The comments on reentering talks on the demarcation of the Mediterranean boundaries were made to the UN mission in Lebanon.

Aoun emphasized that the drafting of the maritime border must be done "in a way that preserves Lebanon's sovereignty."

Kan News reported that Israel responded to the remarks by saying that "for us, the negotiations have never been stopped. But Lebanon must stop raising new demands."

US mediator Amos Hochstein will meet in Israel next week with Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, according to Kan.

Similar remarks by Aoun about the desire to resume maritime border talks were made in December during a visit to Beirut by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

At stake in the maritime talks are potentially lucrative natural gas reserves that Lebanon wants to tap as the country endures a devastating economic and fiscal crisis that the World Bank calls one of the worst in a century.

The United States is organizing the indirect maritime border talks.

Hochstein reportedly told both sides that he will give up on seeking a resolution to the dispute if a deal is not reached by the March parliamentary elections.