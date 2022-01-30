Israeli President Isaac Herzog departs for historic visit to UAE

First Lady Michal Herzog also onboard for first trip to Gulf state by an Israeli president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, boarded a plane Sunday morning for the flight to the United Arab Emirates in what is the first visit to the Gulf state by an Israeli president.

“I am bringing with me a blessing of peace and a message of peace to the entire region, to the peoples of the region. Peace brings with it prosperity, progress, and growth for the benefit of the peoples of the region," Herzog said on the Ben Gurion Airport tarmac.

Herzog was invited by the de facto ruler of the UAE and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations in September 2020 with the White House signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords.

Before departing on the two-day visit, Herzog wished the Crown Prince well.

"I am grateful for his courage and bold leadership, carving out a peace agreement with Israel and sending a message to the entire region that peace is the only alternative for the peoples of the region."

During the president's visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he will meet with senior UAE officials, as well as business leaders and representatives of the Jewish community.

Herzog is also expected to visit Turkey in early February, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week.