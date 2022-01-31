President Herzog praises Israel-UAE ties at Expo 2020 Dubai

Herzog praises the UAE for its 'combination of an innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog kicked off the second day of his historic first official visit to the United Arab Emirates with a trip to Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

The president and First Lady Michal Herzog were greeted with an honor guard reception at the exhibition’s central plaza, where Israel’s national flag was raised as the country’s national anthem played.

This year marks the first time that a World Expo is hosted in the Middle East, and Herzog delivered a speech at Israel’s pavilion lauding the cooperative opportunities presented by the event.

“This pavilion has provided a phenomenal taste of what we have to offer - from water tech and sustainable agriculture, to public health, to smart cities and ground-breaking solutions for a circular economy,” he announced.

“It has also been a stage for the beautiful mosaic of cultures, faiths, music and arts that make up Israel’s vibrant society. And it has been a practical display of cooperation between nations, of the future we can all imagine.”

In his remarks, the president referenced a number of collaborative opportunities with Abu Dhabi brought forth by the Abraham Accords, a 2020 United States-brokered agreement which saw Israel and the UAE establish diplomatic ties.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488105537430511617 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He praised the UAE for its “combination of an innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach, with deep respect for the glorious Muslim tradition,” and hoped more countries would soon join Abu Dhabi in establishing ties and partnerships with Israel.