US rejects Amnesty Int'l report accusing Israel of 'apartheid'

State Department spokesman warns against applying 'a double standard'

The US State Department rejected on Monday a recent report by rights group Amnesty International that accuses Israel of "apartheid."

"The department’s own reports have never used such terminology," department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press conference, noting that it "reject[s] the view that Israel's actions constitute apartheid."

Price said the US has its "own rigorous standards and processes for making determinations on potential human rights abuses."

The US promotes respect for human rights throughout the world, including in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

"We support the efforts of the Israeli government, the Palestinian Authority, alongside human rights activists, to ensure accountability for human rights violations and abuses."

Regarding Israeli leaders condemning the report as "antisemitic," he said officials spoke to Israel counterparts about their objections to the findings, and rejected the label of "apartheid."

Price added that "it is important as the world’s only Jewish state that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn’t a double standard being applied."

US officials also await an investigation by the Israeli military police over the killing of a Palestinian-American man in the West Bank, he said, noting a "thorough criminal investigation" is expected.