Israel’s DM Gantz lands in Bahrain for first official visit

Gantz is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bahrain on his visit

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday, making history with the first such official visit by the country's defense chief to the Gulf kingdom.

The defense minister’s delegation arrived alongside him on the first Israeli Air Force plane to ever land in Bahrain.

Gantz was welcomed to the capital city of Manama with a reception from Bahrain’s Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi at Bahrain International Airport.

During his trip, Gantz is set to speak with a number of the kingdom’s senior officials - both within and outside of Bahrain’s defense establishment - according to a press release from the minister’s office.

He is also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bahrain - a document which forms the groundwork for future joint defense initiatives between the two states, according to The Jerusalem Post.

A visit to the Bahrain-based United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet is also on the agenda, the Post reported.

This excursion marks the latest instance of Israel-Bahrain diplomacy since the two states first established official ties through the Abraham Accords.

In September 2020, Bahrain signed its subsequent normalization agreement after the United Arab Emirates moved to form diplomatic relations with Israel in an agreement brokered by the United States.