Israel defense minister visits US Navy base in Bahrain

'We are ready to help, to take part in joint operational activities, in order to ensure stability,' Gantz says

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain on Thursday, hailing the ties between the three countries despite growing threats from Iran.

Gantz’s trip came amid tensions in the Gulf, including an increase in Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militia attacks against the UAE in recent weeks.

“This (cooperation) is a security need of the first order in light of the growing challenges on the maritime front in particular and in the region in general,” Gantz said, according to The Times of Israel, while speaking in front of an American warship that the US said it would send to the UAE to help protect it.

Among other things, the officials spoke about ensuring safe passage through the Red Sea, a significant concern for the Jewish state in light of recent attacks on Israeli-owned ships blamed on Iran.

“The fact that we are able to land here, in an Israeli Air Force plane, and to visit with our partners, that the head of the Israeli Navy can visit the 5th Fleet, and we can speak openly about meaningful defense issues about the security of the region, is a significant milestone,” Gantz said.

"We are ready to help, to take part in joint operational activities, in order to ensure stability and so that our friends can continue to exist and prosper in safety," he added.

During Gantz's visit, he is expected to meet with senior Bahraini officials, including the king, the crown prince, and the defense minister, before signing a security agreement with Bahrain later in the day "to improve communication between the defense organizations of the two countries."