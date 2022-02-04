Turkey is working to repair its strained ties with Israel as part of a charm offensive

Turkey and Israel can work together to carry Israeli natural gas to Europe and the two countries will discuss energy cooperation during talks next month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday.

The statement comes as Western claims that Moscow is plotting to attack Ukraine have led to fears that Moscow could suspend its gas deliveries to Europe.

Earlier in the day, the European Union's energy commissioner Kadri Simson visited Azerbaijan in an effort to diversify the continent's energy sources and reduce dependency on Russian gas as tensions with Moscow soar over Ukraine.

Israel and Turkey expelled their ambassadors in 2018 after a bitter falling-out. Ties have remained tense since with Ankara condemning Israel's its policy toward Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the terrorist Palestinian group Hamas which rules Gaza.

However, Turkey is working to repair its strained ties with regional powers as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020.

In an apparent easing after years of animosity, Erdogan said on Thursday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog would visit Turkey in mid-March.