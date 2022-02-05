UK: Israel not apartheid state, but must uphold int’l law

'We do not agree with this terminology. As a friend of Israel, we have a regular dialogue on human rights'

The United Kingdom on Friday dismissed Amnesty International's accusation that Israel is an apartheid state, but warned that it must uphold international law and respect Palestinian human rights.

"We do not agree with this terminology," said a spokesperson from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

Amnesty’s report laid out a list of allegations of Israeli human rights abuses, including unfair access to land, housing, and citizenship.

"Any judgment on whether serious crimes under international law have occurred is a matter for judicial decision, rather than for governments or non-judicial bodies," the FCDO added, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The spokesperson noted that it was important for Israel to respect human rights.

"As a friend of Israel, we have a regular dialogue on human rights," the FCDO said.

"This includes encouraging the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law and do all it can to uphold the values of equality for all.”

France’s Embassy in Israel responded to the report saying its “position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is known and consistent and is founded in international law,” The Post reported.

Other states like Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, and the United States also rose to Israel’s defense.

The US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said the charge was absurd.

"We reject the view that Israel’s actions constitute apartheid," said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

"We support the efforts of the Israeli government, the Palestinian Authority, alongside human rights activists, to ensure accountability for human rights violations and abuses."