Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

'The situation of the Palestinian people has only grown more precarious'

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Saturday urged the African Union to withdraw Israel's accreditation, bringing simmering tensions to a head as the 55-member bloc opened a two-day summit in Addis Ababa.

Even as the continent reels from a spate of military coups and the Covid pandemic, the relationship with Israel is expected to figure prominently during the summit this weekend.

The dispute was set in motion last July when Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, accepted Israel's accreditation to the bloc, triggering a rare dispute within a body that values consensus.

As heads of state gathered in Ethiopia's capital on Saturday, Shtayyeh called on the body to reject Faki's move.

"Israel should never be rewarded for its violation and for the apartheid regime it does impose on the Palestinian people," he said.

Tony KARUMBA / AFP United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses Presidents and delegates via a telecast at the African Union headquarters during the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 5, 2022.

"Your excellencies, I'm sorry to report to you that the situation of the Palestinian people has only grown more precarious."

The summit may see a vote on whether to back or reject Faki's decision, which could yield an unprecedented split in the bloc.

Israel's accreditation last year drew quick protest from influential members, including South Africa and Algeria, which argued that it flew in the face of AU statements supporting the Palestinian Territories.

Earlier Saturday, Faki said the AU's commitment to the Palestinian push for independence was "unchanging and can only continue to go stronger."

However, he defended Israel's accreditation, saying it could be "an instrument in the service of peace" while calling for "a serene debate" on the issue.