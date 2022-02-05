Report: Israeli airlines may stop flying to Dubai in February

'The possibility of transferring Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined'

Israel's main airlines may not be able to fly to Dubai starting February 8 due to a disagreement between the Shin Bet and the Dubai security authorities, Israeli media reported Saturday.

The Shin Bet said they are unable to provide Israel's airlines with the necessary security in the city of Dubai due to disagreements with local authorities, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

The Post said that the Shin Bet confirmed the news, stating that "over the past few months, security disputes have been revealed between the competent bodies in Dubai and the Israeli aviation security system, in a way that does not allow for the responsible enactment of security for Israeli aviation."

According to the report, there are ongoing efforts to try and find mutual ground to resolve the dispute.

"At the same time, if the flights of Israeli companies are stopped on this route, the possibility of transferring Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined," the Shin Bet said, according to The Post.

"It should be emphasized that the disputes are based on a security basis which is contrary to the standards used at the airport in Dubai, and do not come from a political or regional basis at all."

A plane from El Al Airlines was the first Israeli plane to cross Saudi Arabia airspace, landing in the UAE in August of 2020, following the Abraham Accords.

Former US president Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner was on board the flight.