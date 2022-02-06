Israel's police chief arrives to UAE for official visit

First ever visit to the Gulf state by an Israeli police commissioner

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai landed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first ever visit to the Gulf state by an Israeli police commissioner.

The trip comes nearly a year and a half after the two countries normalized relations as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords and follows other high-profile visits to the UAE by senior Israeli officials, including most recently by President Isaac Herzog.

Shabtai is scheduled to meet with senior officials in the Emirati Interior Ministry, as well as the police commissioners of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Israel Police Foreign Relations Unit coordinated the visit, which is aimed at strengthening ties between the police forces of the two countries.

The police chief has decided to appoint a representative of Israel Police who will be stationed at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Shabtai is the son of Iraqi Jewish immigrants to Israel. Prior to assuming office January of last year as the country's 19th police commissioner, he served as commander of the Border Police.

In July 2020, while still the head of the Border Police, Shabtai was diagnosed with Covid-19.