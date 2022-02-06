Bennett congratulates Biden on killing of ISIS leader

Two leaders also discuss Iranian nuclear program, Russia-Ukraine tensions during phone call

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening congratulated US President Joe Biden via a phone call on the assassination of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

The premier told Biden that "the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous action of American forces," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The predawn raid in Syria last week by US Special Operations Forces resulted in the death of the terrorist, who detonated explosives, killing himself, his wife, and at least two children.

Bennett and Biden also discussed the Iranian nuclear threat, as well as tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

"The Prime Minister thanked the President for his steadfast support for Israel personally and for the entire American administration, emphasizing American assistance in financing the Iron Dome," the statement said.

Bennett invited Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, to visit Israel.

The Israeli leader visited the White House last August for a meeting with the president that was delayed due to a deadly bombing during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sunday's call was the third between the two men since Bennett was sworn into office in June 2021.