White House: Biden to visit Israel 'later this year'

US president accepts invitation to visit Jewish state in call with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel "later this year," the White House said on Sunday in a statement following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Israeli leader invited Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, to visit the Jewish state during the call — the third between the two men since Bennett was sworn into office in June 2021.

During their conversation, Biden emphasized "his administration’s full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome system."

Bennett's office also released a statement following the call, saying that the prime minister thanked the president for "his steadfast support for Israel personally and for the entire American administration, emphasizing American assistance in financing the Iron Dome."

According to the White House statement, “the leaders discussed the shared security and other challenges in the Middle East region, including the threat posed by Iran and its proxies. The President underscored his commitment to expanding stability and partnerships across the Middle East region, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords, together with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity."

The two leaders also discussed tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to a readout of the call provided by the White House.

Bennett congratulated Biden on the assassination of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Israeli premier told Biden that "the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous action of American forces," the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The predawn raid in Syria last week by US Special Operations Forces resulted in the death of the terrorist, who detonated explosives, killing himself, his wife, and at least two children.

“The President thanked the Prime Minister for his invitation to visit Israel and said he looks forward to a visit later this year. They agreed that their teams would remain in close consultation,” the White House statement concluded.