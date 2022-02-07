UAE Federal National Council visits Israeli parliament

Delegation from Gulf state also lays a wreath at Yad Vashem while in Jerusalem

For the first time since relations were established, members of the United Arab Emirates Federal National Council (FNC) on Monday visited Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

The high-level delegation was led by His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, member of the FNC for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council.

They were meeting with a list of Israeli lawmakers, led by the Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy.

Dr. Al Nuaimi is known for his positive attitudes toward the Jewish state and his work on building collaborations between the FNC and the Knesset.

Before the Emiratis arrived at the Knesset, they paid a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel's national memorial to the Holocaust in Jerusalem. While there, they laid a wreath to honor the victims of the genocide.

i24NEWS correspondent Pierre Klochendler reported from the Knesset that the Israeli lawmakers were welcoming to their guests, but that Dr. Al Nuaimi was very warm and determined, saying that "it is very important to look at the relationship as part of broader prospects — not only for security."

"We want to be an agent of change for the whole region. We want to have full engagement in all sectors with you. To promote peace, security and stability. There is no way back from the Abraham Accords. No repeating of history. We want to create history. We want to engage with you in all sectors, in all speed."

The visit comes as the UAE faces security concerns due to recent attacks on the Gulf state claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen, including launching a ballistic missile that was intercepted and destroyed during the visit to the UAE by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has offered to strengthen the security cooperation between the two countries.