Bennett: ‘I don’t want to discard’ the NSO spyware

'I don’t want to discard the tool itself, rather to regulate its use,' PM Naftali Bennett says

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that he supports the police use of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to tackle organized crime.

His comments came in light of reports that the Israeli police used the software against targets without a court order.

“You want a tool like this when you’re fighting crime families and serious offenses. I don’t want to discard the tool itself, rather to regulate its use,” Bennett said, Haaretz reported.

According to a Calcalist report, Israeli police used the Pegasus tool without first obtaining a court order to hack the phones of the former prime minister’s son and media advisors, as well as other officials and people tied to them.

During a press conference on Monday, Bennett noted that the gravity of the “danger posed by crime families in Israel” must be understood.

“It’s eating us from within.”

“We need all the tools we have to handle this, but we must use them carefully and under close supervision,” the prime minister added.

He did, however, mention the severity of the allegations over the use of the spyware, Haaretz reported.

“[Pegasus], and similar tools, are very important in the war against terror as well as against serious crime, but they are not intended for widespread ‘phishing’ of Israeli citizens or public figures in the State of Israel, therefore we need to learn exactly what happened.”

The Calcalist report came three weeks after it first exposed that the Israel Police used the spyware to hack phones of Israeli citizens not suspected of any crimes.