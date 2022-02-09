‘Crisis’ reportedly brewing over Israel-UAE airport dispute

Official says that 'if El Al can't fly to the Emirates, then Emirati companies can't land here'

Israel on Tuesday lengthened a deadline which could potentially stop flights from its airlines to the United Arab Emirates, but an official cautioned that a possible “crisis” is brewing.

The Shin Bet - Israel's security service - expressed concerns Sunday on certain unspecified security arrangements at Dubai International Airport and warned Israel’s airlines could halt operations there if the issue is not addressed.

Although a deadline was set for Tuesday, Israel’s Transport Minister Merav Michaeli lengthened it by around a month as negotiations between the two states continue.

An unnamed Israeli official said that a halt on Dubai flights would essentially end Israel's UAE operations entirely, and would stop UAE flights to Israel as well, according to Reuters.

“If El Al can't fly to the Emirates, then Emirati companies can't land here," the official explained.

The official said that “the crisis could be regional, not just bilateral” given Abu Dhabi’s impact on the Middle East through the Abraham Accords - a US-brokered deal between Israel and the UAE which saw the two countries’ normalize their diplomatic relations.

The landmark 2020 agreement inspired warmer relations between Israel and neighboring regional powers, leading to subsequent normalization deals and a series of cooperative bilateral initiatives.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487773105682591744 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As a result, the airline dispute “could have a huge impact," the official said.

Although Israel’s security service proposed alternative flights to Abu Dhabi instead of Dubai, the anonymous official argued that the capital’s decreased traffic makes it an unviable solution.

“Abu Dhabi may be an option security-wise, but it is not an economic option.”