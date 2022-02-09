Israel signs 'historic' tourism deal with UAE

'It's an historical moment and an important step in our relations with the UAE'

Israel's Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov on Wednesday signed an agreement with UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship Ahmad Belhoul to boost tourism between the two countries.

Calling the deal "historic," Razvozov said that it will help “establish meaningful relations that will result in great economic benefits for our markets and tourism industries.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491355482866749441 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The agreement “will direct tourists from the airports in the Emirates to Israel. Thanks to this, jobs will be added, businesses will be opened and the livelihoods of tourism workers will improve."

The tourism minister called on other Gulf states to follow the example set by Israel and the UAE, whose economic and business ties took off after the normalizing of relations in September 2020 with the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

"It's an historical moment and an important step in our relations with the UAE. We call upon all the Gulf States to follow the lead and together build a new regional reality based on prosperity, security and stability for our people," Razvozov tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491355468698374146 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in the day, the minister met with members of the local Jewish community in Dubai. He joined Rabbi Levi Duchman, head of the Jewish Community Center of the UAE, in writing a new Torah scroll for the Jewish community of Dubai.

On Tuesday, Razvozov met with UAE Tourism Minister Muhamed al-Mubarak. In a Twitter post, he called the discussion on ways to boost tourism cooperation "fruitful" and said that he looked forward to welcoming Mubarak to Israel.