German FM visits Jerusalem on Middle East tour

Israel's FM Lapid: Shared values of liberal democracy, commitment to fight racism bind Israel and Germany

Germany's new foreign minister arrived in Israel Thursday, visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, as part of a tour of the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid — with the two addressing the press together — and she will go on to meet with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Baerbock will also meet with representatives from the Palestinian Authority, President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Haaretz reported.

Laying a wreath to commemorate the Jewish victims of the German Nazi party, the foreign minister said it is "our duty to keep the [Holocaust] memory alive and our responsibility to raise our voices against antisemitism."

Yitzhak Harari/Yad Vashem German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, Jerusalem, February 10, 2022.

“The friendship between Israel and Germany is based on the fact that we don’t deny the past, and do not pretend that it doesn’t exist, we deal with it," Lapid said during the joint press conference.

A strong Israel was necessary to prevent a repeat of the Holocaust, Lapid suggested, arguing that Iran and efforts to delegitimize Israel undermined this.

"Countries cannot ignore the threat posed by Iran beyond its nuclear program: Iran is Hezbollah in the north; Iran is Hamas in the south: Iran is the exporter of terror from Yemen to Buenos Aires.”

The minister also touched on the controversy surrounding a report by the British NGO Amnesty International, that argues that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.

“I also spoke with the minister about the false and shameful attempt to depict Israel as an apartheid state," Lapid said, adding, "The use of this word apartheid, against the people who have suffered from racism more than any other, is unforgivable and not to be tolerated."