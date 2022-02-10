Report: Senior Israeli official secretly visited Turkey last month

Visit by Alon Ushpiz is first by a senior Israeli official in almost six years

A senior Israeli Foreign Ministry official secretly visited Turkey last month ahead of a possible visit by President Isaac Herzog, the Ynet news site reported on Wednesday.

During his stay, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz met with Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish president's media consultant, also considered his right-hand man and adviser on diplomatic matters, according to Ynet.

Ushpiz's visit to Turkey is the first by a senior Israeli official in nearly six years. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the information.

In Turkey, the media have also reported that a Turkish official will soon visit Israel to prepare for a possible visit by Herzog.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that his Israeli counterpart would visit Ankara in March, and the two leaders spoke on Sunday, but Israel has not confirmed its president's visit to Turkey.

Ushpiz's visit and Sunday's phone conversation illustrate the Turkish president's desire to warm relations with Israel.

On Friday, Erdogan said his country and Israel could work together to bring natural gas from the Middle East to Europe, and that the two countries will discuss energy cooperation in talks next month.

Once strong regional allies, Israel and Turkey saw their ties strain during Erdogan's tenure, during which the Turkish leader repeatedly and very forcefully criticized Israel's policy toward the Palestinians.