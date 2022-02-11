Russia calls on Israel to stop airstrikes in Syria

'They are a crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty and may trigger a sharp escalation of tensions'

Russia is "deeply worried" about "Israel's continued strikes against targets inside Syria," a spokeswoman of Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Maria Zakharova was quoted by Russian News Agency TASS as saying, "Israel’s continuing strikes against targets inside Syria cause deep concern."

"They are a crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty and may trigger a sharp escalation of tensions. Also, such actions pose serious risks to international passenger flights," she continued.

She also noted that Russia "systematically and resolutely opposes attempts to turn Syria into a scene of armed confrontation between third countries."

"Once again, we are insistently calling upon the Israeli side to refrain from such use of force," she added.

The comments come the day after an Israeli airstrike in Syrian territory following a Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploding in Israeli skies. According to Syria's SANA official news agency, the missile was fired in response to an Israeli airstrike.

Syrian state TV said one soldier was killed and five wounded in the Israeli attack.

“We will continue to prevent the Iranian entrenchment that is eating Syria up from the inside,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last week, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“This is a supreme interest for the Syrian people and the regime: to stabilize, to remove Iranian forces from their territory and allow the country to be rehabilitated.”