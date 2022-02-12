Israel's Bennett holds emergency consultation on Ukraine

Govt meeting follows a travel warning for the Ukraine and an emergency evacuation of diplomats

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday convened a special meeting with top government and security officials to discuss growing concerns over the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An official engagement on the sabbath represented a rare occurrence on the leader, who is known for observance of Jewish religious custom.

The meeting — which followed US statements to the effect that Russia's strongman President Vladimir Putin took the final decision to initiate military action — reportedly focused on the scenario whereby Israeli nationals residing in Ukraine would require emergency extraction.

The session included Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and ministry officials, as well as National Security Council chief Eyal Hulata and the top officials from Israel's intelligence agencies.

On Friday, Israel announced it will evacuate all Israeli diplomats and their families from the country and issued a travel warning to Ukraine following rising tensions between Kyiv and Russia.

"Following the worsening situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens residing in the country reconsider their stay, and in any case avoid approaching hotspots," the ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry estimates there are over 15,000 Israelis in Ukraine at present, some 4,000 of whom already registered with the ministry.