Bennett calls on Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately

Israeli flight carriers added Israel-bound flights from Ukraine to accommodate those wishing to depart

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday called on all Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Earlier in the day, Bennett held an urgent meeting with top Israeli diplomats and security officials to assess the highly volatile situation on the Ukrainian border, where Russia amassed troops and artillery.

On Friday, Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for Ukraine and said it was evacuating relatives of staff at its embassy in Kyiv, citing "an aggravation of the situation."

The statement further urged Israelis to avoid travelling to Ukraine and those there to "to avoid areas of tension."

Israeli flight carriers El Al and Arkiya added Israel-bound flights departing from Ukraine on Sunday and Monday, to accommodate those who wish to depart for Israel.

Foreign Ministry estimated that some 10 to 15 thousand Israelis are currently on Ukrainian territory, including some 4,500 who registered with the Israeli embassy in Kyiv.

Months of simmering tensions that saw Russia nearly surround its western neighbor with over 100,000 troops intensified after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day" and Russia launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.