Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister speaks to i24NEWS

'We never expected that Russia, as a strategic partner and as the neighboring country, could attack us'

Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, spoke to i24NEWS during her visit to Israel on Sunday, discussing the threat of war in Ukraine and Israel's response.

"The cause and the reason why I'm here is the consultations that we have within the frameworks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the State of Israel," Dzheppar said, talking about the reason for her visit to Israel.

"We've been discussing the vast range of issues with regards to our multilateral cooperation in the United Nations. We've been discussing the security challenges that we are now through."

"We never expected that Russia, as a strategic partner and as the neighboring country, could attack us," Dzheppar told i24NEWS.

She expressed that she believes Israeli-Ukrainian discussions are very fruitful and the dynamic nature of the bilateral track.

When asked if she was satisfied by the Israeli government's position on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Dzheppar expressed that she appreciates that Israel consistently supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

She stated that the countries have a lot in common, sharing similar foreign policy concerns.

"Half of the agriculture products that you use for making up bread has been imported from Ukraine," she stated, showing the harm Israel will face if Russian aggression continues.

"The metals that you use have no alternative... the ones that you bring from Ukraine. So it means that it will affect the construction of buildings, railways, bridges and so on."

She told i24NEWS that she explained the reality of the situation during her meetings, noting the military buildup and the constant threat of war.

"What we are looking for lays within a three-layered response: economic sanctions, political consolidations, and presence in Ukraine."