Bennett departing for historic visit to Bahrain

Trip to Gulf state will be first ever by an Israeli prime minister

Naftali Bennett is departing for Bahrain on Monday for a historic visit that will be the first ever to the Gulf state by an Israeli prime minister.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was supposed to visit Bahrain while in office, but postponed the trip three times.

Bennett is visiting at the invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa. The invitation for an official visit was extended when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this past November.

"The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Additionally, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince will also discuss the importance of peace, advancement and prosperity in the region, and especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation," the statement continued.

Bennett will also meet with Bahrain's finance, industry and transport ministers, as well as with representatives of the local Jewish community.

Israel's Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Bahrain in late September, and signed a series of partnership agreements with the country.

Earlier this month, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Bahrain, signing a historic security agreement with the Gulf state.

Israel and Bahrain normalized relations in September 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.