National Communication Centre signs historic MoU with i24NEWS

The memorandum comes as part of the NCC's priority to enhance ties with various media organizations

Bahrain's National Communications Center (NCC) signed a historic memorandum of understanding with i24NEWS on Monday, highlighting the growing relations between the two countries.

His Excellency Mr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Binkhalil, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CEO of i24NEWS Frank Melloul, on the sidelines of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to Bahrain.

The memorandum comes as part of the NCC's priority to enhance ties with various media organizations, Al-Binkhalil stated.

He commended the expertise of i24NEWS in the field, explaining that the MoU will enhance cooperation between the two in the exchange of news and media content.

Melloul, for his part, asserted that the cooperation allows for another stage of growth in the network, as the channel is determined to cover events in the region with utmost professionalism.

"It's a new opportunity for journalists to give more focus to what's happening to the region," Melloul said to his channel.

"And in that way, to answer the requests of our viewers who want to know more and more about what's happening in the region."

This is not i24NEWS's first memorandum of understanding with a Gulf Country. In June 2021, leading companies in Dubai’s media sector, including Dubai Media Incorporated and Dubai Media City, announced that they established cooperation with i24NEWS.

As part of the cooperation, i24NEWS opened an office in Dubai Media City, the first Israeli media company to establish an office in the region’s largest media industry hub.

i24NEWS also became the first Israel broadcasting channel to become available in the UAE.

"Our strategy is to move where the peace is moving," Melloul states.