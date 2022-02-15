Bennett in Bahrain: Israel’s PM visits Gulf Jewish community

Bennett says that the kingdom's Jewish community acts as a bridge between Israel and Bahrain

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett kicked off the first day of his historic visit to Bahrain by meeting with the leaders of the Gulf state’s Jewish community on Tuesday.

During the event, the premier expressed his gratitude towards members of Bahrain’s Jewish community for his warm reception in the country.

He explained that the Jewish community in the Gulf kingdom acts as a bridge between the people of Israel and Bahrain, and presented them with a shofar as a gift for the synagogue.

Bahrain’s Jewish community - which is said to number around 50 people - worshiped privately for decades after the state’s only synagogue was destroyed at the beginning of the Arab–Israeli conflict in 1947.

However, the group now practices Judaism publicly within Bahrain, and held the first Shabbat services in 74 years at a synagogue in the country’s capital city of Manama back in August.

Bennett added during his meeting with the community that he hopes to bolster the impact of the Abraham Accords and strengthen Israel-Bahrain relations.

Bahrain established ties with the country in a 2020 normalization deal subsequent to the Abraham Accords, a United States-brokered agreement which formalized diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The deal paved the way for a number of cooperative initiatives between Bahrain and Israel - including Bennett’s current visit, which marks the first official trip by any Israeli prime minister to the kingdom.