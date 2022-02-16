Top Turkey officials head to Israel ahead of Herzog trip

Turkey’s envoys aim to coordinate Herzog’s upcoming Ankara visit during the visit

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that a delegation of Ankara’s top officials will visit Israel ahead of a planned trip to the Republic by President Herzog.

The Ankara delegation will be led by Ibrahim Kalin, the chief advisor to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, the foreign ministry said.

Turkey’s envoys aim to coordinate Herzog’s upcoming Ankara visit during the excursion and convene with Israel’s officials.

During the trip, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ankara envoys are also expected to meet with a number of Palestinian officials - including President Mahmoud Abbas.

The trip by Israel’s president to Ankara will take place on March 9 and 10, according to reports from Turkey’s media on Tuesday.

Erdogan said that discussions between the two officials will focus on energy cooperation, signaling a potential thaw in relations between the two states.

Ties between Israel and Turkey have remained tense since a 2018 dispute which saw both countries expel their ambassadors, and Ankara denounces the state’s policies towards Palestinians.

This initiative marks the latest in warming relations between Turkey and its regional neighbors - on Monday, Erdogan traveled to the United Arab Emirates to promote economic ties between the two countries.