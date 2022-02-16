Pelosi stresses 'ironclad' US support for Israel at Knesset

Pelosi calls Israel's founding 'the greatest political achievement of the 20th century'

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday, and reiterated Washington’s support for the country in the face of security threats posed by neighboring Iran.

“We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development,” the official announced, adding that “Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us.”

In her remarks, Pelosi said she believes Israel’s creation to be “the greatest political achievement of the 20th century,” and stressed that Washington’s commitment to the state’s security is “ironclad,” according to Haaretz.

The official also expressed her hopes that a proposal for additional funding of Israel’s Iron Dome defense system would be greenlit by the US Senate “very soon,” Reuters reported.

In September, the US House overwhelmingly approved $1 billion in Iron Dome funding despite pushback from a number of progressive Democrats and Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

The proposal encountered difficulties in the Senate after it faced challenges from Kentucky Republican Rand Paul, who insisted the package should be financed with assistance funds for Afghanistan instead.

Pelosi, who is also expected to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during her visit, additionally reaffirmed the US position for a two-state solution “that enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors.”