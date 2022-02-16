Cairo energy summit hints at warming Israel-Egypt ties

'The cooperation between Egypt and Israel is transparent,' Nervana Mahmoud tells i24NEWS

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave a warm welcome to Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar at the Egyptian Petroleum Show in Cairo on Wednesday.

“What we saw yesterday was completely" inline "with the entire policy of President Sisi,” political commentator Nervana Mahmoud told i24NEWS.

“The cooperation between Egypt and Israel is transparent… President Sisi is doing everything in front of everyone and is not hiding anything.”

A spokesperson for Elharrar said Israelis are right to be excited over the gesture, during what was the first major regional gas conference Israel was invited to.

“The president approaching the minister, the fact that he said he is happy she came, and invited her to return, is super exciting and testifies to the fact that ties that were once under wraps have become public,” the spokesperson said, The Times of Israel reported.

Mahmoud explained to i24NEWS that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is highlighting the “importance of the energy and gas sector” in the Middle East.

“The Americans are starting to recognize the importance of EastMed gas… many analysts say it can counter the European and Western dependency on Russian gas,” she said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted that he was touched by a video of Sisi crossing the conference room to welcome the wheelchair-bound Israeli minister - who received international attention after being unable to enter the COP26 climate summit in Scotland last year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493248689531494409 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel and Egypt have had relations under a peace treaty since 1979, but its widely considered a cold peace as many Egyptians reject ties with the Jewish state.

Mahmoud urges that such attitudes are warming, though.

“[Egypt] has put huge efforts in combating antisemitism… its importance to acknowledge Jewish presence in Egypt historically.”

“The transparency… is a huge step in the right direction.”