Bennett thanks Pelosi for 'continued support of Israel'

Israel's prime minister expresses gratitude for US House speaker's support for funding Iron Dome

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday thanked visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her "continued support of Israel," including backing Iron Dome funding.

Pelosi is leading a delegation of Democratic lawmakers on a tour of the Jewish state, with the group paying a stop at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Also attending the meeting were US Ambassador to Israel Mike Herzog and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

"Nancy, thank you for initiating this visit. I have heard many praises from everyone who met you. I would like to thank you personally for your continued support of Israel," Bennett said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Bennett also thanked Pelosi's late father, Rep. Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. of Maryland, a Democrat who broke ranks with then president Franklin D. Roosevelt in supporting the rescue of Jews from Hitler and the creation of a Jewish state.

The premier thanked Pelosi for supporting the advancement of funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system and stressed the importance of "completing the process as soon as possible," according to the PMO statement.

The meeting also focused on "the main strategic challenges facing the State of Israel, led by the Iranian nuclear program."