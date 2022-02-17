Israeli minister to sign trade deal during Morocco visit next week

'Morocco is an important country for Israel both politically and economically and culturally,' says Barbivai

Israel's Economy Minister, Orna Barbivai, plans to travel to Morocco next week, expecting to sign an economic and trade deal - the latest move to broaden cooperation since the countries normalized ties with the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Barbivai will visit on Sunday, meeting ministers, government officials and business leaders in Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakech, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

She is set to meet her Moroccan counterpart on Monday to sign the cooperation agreement, laying the groundwork for expanding trade between the countries.

"Morocco is an important country for Israel both politically and economically and culturally," Barbivai said, according to the statement by the Economy Ministry. "I will go there in order to lay the necessary economic infrastructure for the existence of fruitful trade between the countries."

"Despite the existing trade ties and the Israeli industry that exists in Morocco, the scope of economic cooperation is limited in relation to the potential, which if realized will significantly contribute to the economic welfare and growth of both countries."

This is also Barbivai's husband's first trip back to Morocco since leaving the country in 1957 at the age of two.

Trade between Israel in Morocco in 2020 was about $70 million, with Israel mainly transporting rubber and plastic products and chemicals and important textiles, agricultural produce and transportation products.