Top Turkish officials visit Israel ahead of Herzog visit

Isaac Herzog is expected to arrive in Turkey in the beginning of March

A delegation of senior Turkish officials arrived in Israel on Thursday, according to a joint press release by Israel’s Foreign Ministry and President’s Office.

Spokesperson and Senior Adviser to the Turkish President İbrahim Kalın and Deputy Foreign Minister Sadat Onal met with the director-generals of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, and President’s Office, Eyal Shviki.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is due to visit Ankara in March, with coordination and preparations ahead of the trip on the agenda during meetings between the parties, which were held at the President’s Residence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The officials also discussed the current state of the region and bilateral ties between Israel and Turkey.

The delegates agreed that improved ties will contribute to regional stability, the press release said.

Ushpiz reportedly visited Turkey in January as both countries make an effort to thaw ties that soured in recent years. In 2018, Turkey and Israel kicked out each other's ambassadors.

The Turkish envoys are also expected to meet with Palestinian Authority officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas.