Israel's Gantz to meet with Harris at Munich Security Conference

This year's conference is dominated by Ukraine crisis

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday evening in Munich, according to an official statement.

Topic of discussion are expected to include the ongoing negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers as well as the crisis in the Ukraine.

Gantz is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, which this year is dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

Western officials in Munich continued to raise the alarm about Moscow's intentions towards Ukraine, after US President Joe Biden said Friday that he was "convinced" Putin planned to invade, including with an attack on the capital Kyiv, within days.

Earlier in the day, Gantz met with his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze as well as with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to discuss security challenges and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

This will be Harris' second meeting with an Israeli official since taking office after sitting down with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington last year.