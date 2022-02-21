Herzog to tour Greece and Cyprus ahead of Turkey trip

'We will discuss the possibilities of regional collaboration in the Mediterranean basin'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart for a state visit to Greece on Thursday at the invitation of his counterpart, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

During this trip, Herzog will hold diplomatic meetings in Athens with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other senior officials.

He will also meet with members of the Greek Jewish community.

Herzog will then travel to Cyprus on March 2 to meet with head of state Nicos Anastasiades, a statement from his office said.

The tour comes as a delegation of senior Turkish officials was in Jerusalem last Thursday to prepare for the Israeli president's visit to Turkey, a rare trip scheduled for March 9 and 10, according to the official Turkish television channel TRT.

Herzog's visit to Greece will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after which he will be welcomed by the president at her residence.

He will then hold a meeting with the head of the Greek government, before meeting the speaker of parliament, Konstantinos Tasoulas, and the leader of the opposition, Alexis Tsipras.

Herzog will conclude his visit with a meeting with representatives of the Greek Jewish community before returning to Israel.

In Cyprus, an official welcoming ceremony will be organized during which the anthems of the two nations will be played.

Private meetings are also scheduled between Herzog and Anastasiades, before an extended bilateral meeting in the presence of the Israeli and Cypriot delegations.

“During my meetings in both countries, I will discuss with leaders and senior government officials measures to broaden and deepen the rich collaboration between our nations,” Herzog said according to the presidential statement.

“We will specifically discuss opportunities for regional collaboration in tackling the climate crisis,” he said.

"These state visits are an expression of the deep friendship between our peoples and our strategic partnership, reflected in my discussions since the first day of my presidency with the Greek President, the Prime Minister, whom I recently hosted for a friendly interview during his visit to Israel, the Cypriot president and their teams," he said.