Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with US to 'complement' an Iran nuclear deal

'This (emerging) deal is much shorter...with many more bad opportunities, cracks," says Michaeli

Israel will address misgivings about a new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, an Israeli official said Monday.

The country is not party to nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna. Still, it continues to voice concern that the revived deal could "create a more violent, more volatile Middle East."

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, now a member of Israel's governing coalition, said that as a center-left opposition lawmaker in 2015, she supported the then-nuclear deal with Iran, which the Trump administration later withdrew from.

But, she said, "this (emerging) deal is much shorter, with many more sunsets, with many, many more - I would say - bad opportunities, cracks. And yes, it's very, very problematic".

"So we are doing whatever we can to make it as best as possible," Michaeli, speaking in English, told the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, according to Reuters.

"We will have to work on a complementary agreement between Israel and the US."

She did not elaborate.

Israeli leaders previously asserted that their country would not be bound by a nuclear deal and could take action against Iran if they believed it was required.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that an emerging deal would be "weaker" than the original 2015 agreement.