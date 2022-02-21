Bahraini official: Israel’s Mossad active in Bahrain

'Security cooperation, intelligence cooperation is part of our ongoing partnership between Bahrain and Israel'

A senior official from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said Israel’s national intelligence agency is “present” in the Gulf nation, Israeli news media reported Monday.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s undersecretary for political affairs, made the comment publicly to Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Germany at the Munich Security Conference.

“There is intelligence cooperation between Bahrain and Israel. The Mossad is in Bahrain and they’re present in the region,” Al Khalifa said.

“If this security cooperation between Bahrain and Israel would mean providing more stability and security, so be it, if it would mean saving the lives of innocent civilians, so be it,” the official continued.

Relations between Israel and Bahrain have strengthened consistently ever since the landmark Abraham Accords that normalized ties between the two countries.

"That is why, during a number of visits for the head of Mossad to Bahrain, that was publicly announced in the Bahrain News Agency.”

“The head of Mossad was received by his counterpart in Bahrain, so we do believe security cooperation, intelligence cooperation is part of our ongoing partnership between Bahrain and Israel and will continue,” Al Khalifa said.

Gantz also met with United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday to discuss the ongoing negotiations of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers as well as the crisis in Ukraine.

The Munich Security Conference this year is dominated by the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Western officials continue to raise alarm about Moscow’s intentions.