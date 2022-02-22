US rejects Israeli prime minister's criticism of Iran nuclear deal

'We believe that diplomacy... is the best way to achieve our goal'

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Monday dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's criticism of a possible Iran nuclear deal.

A US State Department spokesman told the Walla! News website that when the United States left the Iran deal, senior Israeli defense officials said it was "a mistake."

"We cannot make the same mistake again and postpone another opportunity for diplomatic progress," the spokesperson said.

"We believe that diplomacy, alongside coordination with our allies in the region, is the best way to achieve our goal," he added, declining to give further details on the content of the talks.

Bennett said on Sunday that the emerging deal with Iran "will likely create a more violent and unstable Middle East," and that Iran would use the freed-up financial assets to target Israel.

The head of the Israeli government swore that the Jewish state "would not accept Iran as a nuclear threshold state."

Opposition leader and former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu told i24NEWS that "the new deal is even worse than the previous one."

World powers are said to be close to finalizing an agreement with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. A new deal could be signed in Vienna within days, according to reports.