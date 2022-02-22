Israel's Abbas tells leaders he hopes to deepen ties with US Jews

'We Arabs in Israel are the bridge that can create hope for the two peoples living together in the holy land'

Head of Israel's Ra'am Party, Mansour Abbas, told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at parliament on Tuesday that he hopes to deepen relations between Arab society and United States Jewish communities.

"We Arabs in Israel are the bridge that can create hope for the two peoples living together in the holy land, based on the vision of Jews and Arabs living together in security, peace and mutual respect," Abbas told the organization members, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"This can bring light to the entire world."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli lawmaker Mansour Abbas seen during a plenum session at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in Jerusalem on January 19, 2022.

Abbas received applause multiple times from the leaders, who also met with parliament (Knesset) speaker Mickey Levy.

Levy apologized to them for what he referred to as the recent deterioration in relations between Israel and American Jews, the Post reported.

"The political stalemate and the corona pandemic have not only hit "us" in the country," Levy said.

"Relations between the Knesset and Diaspora Jews were also damaged. There is no doubt that in recent years an unnatural distance was created, and today my goal is to return the Knesset to the center of activity and an address for the Jews of the world. Therefore, this encounter is so important and symbolic even more than previously."