Israel ‘willing to help’ with Ukraine crisis

'Israel is concerned about the welfare of thousands of Israeli citizens living in Ukraine'

Israel “shares the concern of the international community” regarding steps taken in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Referring to the “serious escalation in the situation,” Lior Haiat tweeted: “Israel hopes for a diplomatic solution which will lead to calm, and is willing to help if asked."

“Israel supports the territorial integrity of the sovereignty of Ukraine,” he added.

“Israel is concerned about the welfare of thousands of Israeli citizens living in Ukraine and the welfare of the large Jewish community in the country.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496460550225735682 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Escalations are nearing their peak between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics.

Putin subsequently mobilized his army to "maintain peace" in the pro-Russian territories, developments condemned by world leaders, particularly of the United States which on Tuesday announced sanctions against Moscow.

“Israel is ready and willing to immediately transfer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine according to its needs,” Haiat continued, noting that Israel was in contact with Ukrainian authorities.

“Israel is continuing to engage in dialogue with its partners on ways to get the diplomatic efforts back on track.”

On Monday Israel announced that it would relocate its embassy in Kyiv to consular offices in the western city of Lviv.

The Jewish aid organization HIAS also announced last week that it was working to form plans for assisting Ukraine’s inhabitants should a war with Russia cause mass displacement.