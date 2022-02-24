Israel urges all citizens to leave Ukraine

Foreign Ministry calls on citizens 'to leave Ukraine immediately for countries neighboring it to the west'

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning called on all of its remaining citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately for western land borders.

"A few hours ago, a new and difficult stage began in the war in Ukraine," the ministry said in its statement. "The country's airspace has been closed and all flights canceled."

Russia launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine on Thursday morning hours after President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" against the country following weeks of tensions between Moscow and Kyiv with backing from Western countries.

"The Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens who are in the country to leave Ukraine immediately for countries neighboring it to the west, in accordance with the security situation. The Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens in Ukraine to follow the reports by the media and follow the instructions of local security forces," the statement continued.

Israel along with other countries had relocated its embassy from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. However, the Ukrainian Emergency Services reported Russian shelling in the Lviv region on Thursday morning.

Most Israeli citizens were evacuated to Israel on flights during the past weeks. According to the Foreign Ministry, a total of 8,000 Israelis were still in Ukraine.

Israeli embassy representatives were sent to central border crossings, according to the statement, which provided a list of crossings where Israeli diplomatic personnel will be stationed:

The Medyka Crossing to Poland

The Vysne Nemescke Crossing to Slovakia

The Zahony Crossing to Hungary

The Sighet Crossing to Romania

Moldova, at the Planca Crossing (later on Thursday)

Israeli citizens who need help or guidance are invited to call the Foreign Ministry's hotline, at 02-52303155.

The Ministry's office in Lviv: +380935402099

Other Embassy hotlines: +380 67 770 3536 and +380 67 770 4216

The Ministry also urged Israeli citizens in Ukraine to register using the following link: https://survey.gov.il/ru/israelinuk