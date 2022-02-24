Israel rejects Palestinian accusations of 'apartheid' at UN meeting

'Countries around the world have recognized Hamas as a terrorist organization, but not this Council'

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations blasted his Palestinian counterpart's initiative to wear a black mask bearing the inscriptions "End apartheid" on Wednesday before the Security Council, accusing him of "encouraging hatred, incitement to violence and terror."

During his speech at a monthly meeting of the Council on the conflict in the Middle East, Riyad Mansour mentioned the word "apartheid" fifteen times.

"This is the first time that his speech is dedicated to this issue," his entourage said.

"This Council may not be ready to use that word, but apartheid is, and has been, for some time now, our reality," the Palestinian ambassador explained. "Israel can be outraged by the word 'apartheid.' All other (countries) should be outraged by this policy," he added.

According to the diplomat, "condemnations alone will never be enough to deter Israel. It is time to translate your words into actions... to ensure the protection of our long-suffering people," to end an "illegal occupation" and "to end apartheid," Mansour insisted.

For his part, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, lambasted about the mask, "a joint campaign between human rights organizations and the Palestinians with the mission of delegitimizing Israel as a Jewish democratic state."

Before the Security Council, he denounced Hamas, described as a "radical terrorist organization," which "deliberately fires rockets, expressly targeting civilian populations in the name of advancing the destruction of the State of Israel."

“Countries around the world have recognized Hamas as a terrorist organization, but unfortunately this Council has failed to do so,” the Israeli ambassador lamented.

"Shockingly, despite Hamas' clear intentions to murder Israeli civilians while using its own people as human shields, the UN has continued... to demonize the only vibrant democracy in the Middle East - the State of Israel," Erdan said.