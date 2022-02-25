Report: Ukraine's Zelensky asked Bennett to broker ceasefire with Putin

Bennett told Zelensky that he 'stands by the Ukrainian people in these difficult times'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to intercede on behalf of Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin and halt the Russian invasion, Israel's Kan News reported on Friday.

According to an official Israeli statement, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, and particularly the fighting around the capital Kyiv.

Bennett "reiterated his hope for a swift end to the fighting" and said that he "stands by the Ukrainian people in these difficult times."

The Israeli leader also offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

